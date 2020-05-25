Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond SMITH. View Sign Death Notice



Raymond James (Ray):

On May 23, 2020, peacefully at Westmar Senior Care, Darfield, aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Shirley, and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynda and Dennis Holden, Jill and Nick van der Plas, Jo Ledson and Raymond Smith. A much loved Grandad of Sonya and Simon; Shaun, Amy and Jamie; Lisa and John, Dean and Clare, Rachel; and Kieran. Treasured great- Grandad of Emmeline, Abigail, Hayden, Mackinley, Stella, Enzo, Roscoe, and Etta. A much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the family of Ray Smith, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff at Westmar Senior Care for their loving care of Ray. A private family funeral service will be held.







SMITH,Raymond James (Ray):On May 23, 2020, peacefully at Westmar Senior Care, Darfield, aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Shirley, and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynda and Dennis Holden, Jill and Nick van der Plas, Jo Ledson and Raymond Smith. A much loved Grandad of Sonya and Simon; Shaun, Amy and Jamie; Lisa and John, Dean and Clare, Rachel; and Kieran. Treasured great- Grandad of Emmeline, Abigail, Hayden, Mackinley, Stella, Enzo, Roscoe, and Etta. A much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the family of Ray Smith, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff at Westmar Senior Care for their loving care of Ray. A private family funeral service will be held. Published in The Press on May 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers