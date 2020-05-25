SMITH,
Raymond James (Ray):
On May 23, 2020, peacefully at Westmar Senior Care, Darfield, aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Shirley, and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynda and Dennis Holden, Jill and Nick van der Plas, Jo Ledson and Raymond Smith. A much loved Grandad of Sonya and Simon; Shaun, Amy and Jamie; Lisa and John, Dean and Clare, Rachel; and Kieran. Treasured great- Grandad of Emmeline, Abigail, Hayden, Mackinley, Stella, Enzo, Roscoe, and Etta. A much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the family of Ray Smith, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff at Westmar Senior Care for their loving care of Ray. A private family funeral service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2020