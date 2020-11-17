Raymond SMART

Death Notice

SMART,
Raymond Arthur (Ray):
On November 15, 2020, at Parklands Hospital, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 64 years, loved father and father-in-law of Julie, Jackie and Di, much loved grandfather of Ezra, and Paris, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ray Smart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 19, at 6.00pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 17, 2020
