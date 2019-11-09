SKINNER,
Raymond Herbert (Ray):
On November 7, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Much loved father and father-in-law of Keith and Michelle; Ross and Tracey; Susan and Ross. Treasured "Gangi" of James, Laura; Daniel, Jolene, Nicole; Jason, Martyn, Kerry; and all his great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of Cyril, Alfred, Doris (deceased), and Mildred (deceased). Messages to the Skinner family c/o P O Box 11101, Sockburn, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), Harewood, on Wednesday, November 13, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019