RUSSELL,

Raymond Henry (Ray):

On December 9, 2019, after a long illness, courageously fought, now at peace. Aged 87. Much loved husband of Marie. Together for 65 years. Loved and admired father and father-in-law of Susan and Graham Elley, Chris and Heather, Adrian and Helen. Treasured Grandad of Ryan, Nathan and Amanda, Jason and Jane, Patrick and Danielle, Rebecca and Lorne, Gareth and Anna, the late Heath, Luke and Alli, Samantha and George, Jordan and Bella. Proud Great-Grandfather of Sydney, Henry, Scarlett, Kian, Reeve, Nico, the late Kaitlin, Amelia and Max. Brother of the late Stanley, Loraine Leary and Jimmy. Brother-in-law of Betty and Jim, the late Charlie and Donna, Jack and Elsie. A great friend, cousin and neighbour to many. Our grateful thanks to the nurses and staff at Buller Hospital for their kindness and care of Ray and our family.In lieu of flowers donations to NZ Blood Service would be appreciated. Messages to 35 Cobden Street, Westport 7825. Respectfully the family request no visitors to Ray and Marie's home. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at Club Buller, Queen Street, Westport, on Thursday, December 12, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

