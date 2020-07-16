Raymond PULLAN

Guest Book
  • "I'm sorry to hear this. Ray was one of the good guys. ..."
  • "Rest in peace Uncle xxx"
    - Joanne
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Harewood Golf Club
371 Mcleans Island Road
Harewood
Death Notice

PULLAN, Raymond Noel:
Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, after a long battle. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Joy. Loved father and father-in-law of Ray and Amber, Vicky and Nigel, and Lillian. Much loved grandfather of Michaela, Liam, Ethan, Rachel, Virginia, and Hunter. Dearly loved brother and uncle and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Pullan family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pullan0714 As per Ray's wishes a private cremation has been held and a memorial service to celebrate Ray's life will be held Friday (tomorrow), at the Harewood Golf Club, 371 Mcleans Island Road, Harewood, Christchurch 8051, at 3.00pm, casual dress.

Published in The Press on July 16, 2020
