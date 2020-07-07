Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond O'BRIEN. View Sign Service Information Requiem Mass 10:00 a.m. St Mary of the Angels Church Boulcott Street Wellington View Map Death Notice



Formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully in Auckland on July 1, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Adele (nee Milne), father of Gary, Mark and Christopher, father-in-law of Merenia and Anna and grandfather of Elliette, Cameron, Benjamin and Thomas, Cherished son of the late Eric and Margaret, brother of Nola, Patricia and Bob and brother-in-law of John, Diana and Johnny and Julie. Much loved by all his nephews, nieces and friends. R.I.P.

"A warm and gentle man, possessed of natural nobility of character… a true gentleman."

With special thanks to the wonderful team at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village who looked after him so well in his last years, and to the friends he made there. Messages to the O'Brien family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Raymond at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.







O'BRIEN, Raymond Earl:Formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully in Auckland on July 1, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Adele (nee Milne), father of Gary, Mark and Christopher, father-in-law of Merenia and Anna and grandfather of Elliette, Cameron, Benjamin and Thomas, Cherished son of the late Eric and Margaret, brother of Nola, Patricia and Bob and brother-in-law of John, Diana and Johnny and Julie. Much loved by all his nephews, nieces and friends. R.I.P."A warm and gentle man, possessed of natural nobility of character… a true gentleman."With special thanks to the wonderful team at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village who looked after him so well in his last years, and to the friends he made there. Messages to the O'Brien family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Raymond at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery. Published in The Press on July 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers