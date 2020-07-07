Raymond O'BRIEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond O'BRIEN.
Service Information
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Mary of the Angels Church
Boulcott Street
Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

O'BRIEN, Raymond Earl:
Formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully in Auckland on July 1, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Adele (nee Milne), father of Gary, Mark and Christopher, father-in-law of Merenia and Anna and grandfather of Elliette, Cameron, Benjamin and Thomas, Cherished son of the late Eric and Margaret, brother of Nola, Patricia and Bob and brother-in-law of John, Diana and Johnny and Julie. Much loved by all his nephews, nieces and friends. R.I.P.
"A warm and gentle man, possessed of natural nobility of character… a true gentleman."
With special thanks to the wonderful team at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village who looked after him so well in his last years, and to the friends he made there. Messages to the O'Brien family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Raymond at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on July 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.