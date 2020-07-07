O'BRIEN, Raymond Earl:
Formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully in Auckland on July 1, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Adele (nee Milne), father of Gary, Mark and Christopher, father-in-law of Merenia and Anna and grandfather of Elliette, Cameron, Benjamin and Thomas, Cherished son of the late Eric and Margaret, brother of Nola, Patricia and Bob and brother-in-law of John, Diana and Johnny and Julie. Much loved by all his nephews, nieces and friends. R.I.P.
"A warm and gentle man, possessed of natural nobility of character… a true gentleman."
With special thanks to the wonderful team at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village who looked after him so well in his last years, and to the friends he made there. Messages to the O'Brien family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Raymond at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
