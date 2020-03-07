Acknowledgment

McKENZIE,

Raymond Graham:

Cathy and Garry would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who gave them love and support at the loss of a much loved son and brother. Special thanks to Rev Alan Cummins for a beautiful service, Sonia Sullivan from Galbraith's Funeral Service, all the staff and residents from Wallingford Rest Home, the team at Romano's, Sergeant van der Heyden from Temuka Police, and to everyone who attended Raymond's service sent cards, flowers, phoned and visited. We would like to thank you for all your love and support shown to us at this very sad time.



