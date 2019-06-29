Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond LEE. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Elmswood Hospital, in his 82nd year. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 57 wonderful years. Much loved dad of Wayne,Kevin, and the late Michelle. Loved father-in-law of Nikki, and Jane, loving Pop of Taylor, Jake, Isabella (Izzy), and Nicholas (Nick). Will be sadly missed by his extended family. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A special thank you to all of the staff of Elmswood Retirement Village for their loving care of Ray. In lieu of flowers donations in Ray's memory can be made directly to Canterbury Westcoast Air Rescue Trust, 73 Grays Road, Christchurch Airport, Christchurch 8042. At Ray's request a Private Family Service has been held. Memorial Service details to follow at a later date.







