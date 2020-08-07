KIRTON,
Raymond Edward (Ray):
On August 3, 2020, in his 87th year, Ray passed peacefully at home in Christchurch. Proud and much-loved Dad of Susan Heine (Christchurch), Anthony (Sydney), Patrick (CNS), birth father of Pip and longtime husband of Laurel (NSW). Granddad to his Sydney grandchildren Sean, Lauchlan, Matthew, Finlay, Harry and Lauren, brother to Edna Chadfield and Des Kirton of Christchurch, uncle, and great-great-uncle. Ray was an astute salesman, bookkeeper and financial advisor at different stages in his life. Ray loved to play and watch cricket, rugby, squash and was an avid sports lover. He enjoyed attending Harmony Church, in his later years. A private cremation was held on August 7, 2020. A memorial service to Ray will be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148, or [email protected]
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2020