JOURNEE,
Raymond Michael (Ray):
Passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Rosewood Rest Home. Beloved husband of Marie. Dearest Dad and father-in-law of Matthew and Linda, Stephen and Rochelle, and Angela and Jason. Special Grand Ray to Romy, Summer, Elena and Skye. Messages for the Journee family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
"We loved you dearly,
you were our hero"
A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated for Ray at St Mary's Catholic Church, 116 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, Christchurch, on Monday, September 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020