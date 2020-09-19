Raymond JOURNEE

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Requiem Mass
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
116 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

JOURNEE,
Raymond Michael (Ray):
Passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Rosewood Rest Home. Beloved husband of Marie. Dearest Dad and father-in-law of Matthew and Linda, Stephen and Rochelle, and Angela and Jason. Special Grand Ray to Romy, Summer, Elena and Skye. Messages for the Journee family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
"We loved you dearly,
you were our hero"
A Requiem Mass will be Celebrated for Ray at St Mary's Catholic Church, 116 Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, Christchurch, on Monday, September 21, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020
