Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at Carol and Mike's Residence in his 96th year. Loved husband of Dorothy for 66 years and loved father and father-in-law of Gary (deceased) and Anne, Carol and Mike Drewery, Heather and Walter van der kley, Stuart and Sarah and Lindsay (deceased). Loved Granddad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Doreen (deceased) and twin brother of Murray and brother-in-law of Doreen (both deceased). Burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery. Memorial Service to celebrate Ray's life will take place at a later date.

Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2020
