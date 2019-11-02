Raymond JENKIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond JENKIN.
Service Information
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
098360029
Death Notice

JENKIN,
Raymond Stanley (Ray):
Passed away in Auckland on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, aged 76. Deeply loved husband of the late Teresa. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Barry and Diana. Much loved uncle of Carl and Reuben. In lieu of flowers donations to Deaf Wellness Society [email protected] would be appreciated. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 12.30pm.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.