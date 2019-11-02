JENKIN,
Raymond Stanley (Ray):
Passed away in Auckland on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, aged 76. Deeply loved husband of the late Teresa. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Barry and Diana. Much loved uncle of Carl and Reuben. In lieu of flowers donations to Deaf Wellness Society [email protected] would be appreciated. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 12.30pm.
