HARRISON,
Raymond Leonard (Ray):
Of Paraparaumu. On October 26, 2019, at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, Wellington. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna. Much loved Dad of Gill, Wes and Greg. Loved father-in-law, Grandad and great-grandad. In lieu of flowers, donations to International Needs, PO Box 1165, Tauranga would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in the Coast Community Church, Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private family interment. Messages to PO Box 189, Paraparaumu.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019