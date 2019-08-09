GRAY,

Raymond Phillip Milton:

(93 years old). Of Wanaka. Dad passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019, at his home in Wanaka, which he loved and where he wanted to remain until his passing. Beloved and ever-loving husband of the late Dawn Gray and special friend of the late Betty Ramsay. Dearly loved by his Christchurch family, Linda and Lex Telfer, Simon and Jo, Rhian and Laila (Wanaka), Shane and Maiko, and Siena (Palmerston North), and dearly loved by his Wanaka family, Janice and Owen Churchman, Jodie and Andrew (Howie) Howard, Jenny and Scott Edgar, Ayla, Sienna and Casey Howard, Sophie and Ruby Edgar, and dearly loved brother of Joyce Cameron (Wanaka).

'Sleep on now and

take your rest'

A huge "thank you" to Dad's doctor Julian Pettit and those involved with Dad's palliative care over the last few weeks, and in particular the ACCESS carers, Penny's Home Care, the District Nurses and Central Otago Hospice. Dad has been privately cremated and is now resting with Mum. Messages to: PO Box 685, Wanaka 9343.

