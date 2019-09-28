FRY,
Raymond Arthur (Ray):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on September 25, 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Robyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Martin and Gabrielle, David and Treacy, Lisa and Nathan. Loved Grandad of Ethan and Sarah, Hannah, Vincent and Isabella. Many thanks to all the staff at Christchurch Hospital in Ward 25, for all their care and support. Messages may be addressed to the Fry family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019