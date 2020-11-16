Raymond ENTWISTLE

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John Rhind Chapel
London and Whitmore Street
Death Notice

ENTWISTLE,
Raymond Herbert (Ray):
Passed away peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by his family at Palm Grove Retirement Village (home), on Thursday, November 12, 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Daphne Entwistle. Much loved father and father-in-law of Darrin and Ellen, Karl and Tara. Dearly loved grandad of Bradley, Ryan and Jake, and much loved brother of Pauline. Many thanks to the wonderful care given to Ray by his wider family at Palm Grove Retirement Village. Messages to the Entwistle family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate the life of Ray will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Street, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2020
