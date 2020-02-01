DINEEN,

Raymond Thomas (Ray):

On Friday January 31, 2020, in Auckland, aged 81. Our lovely Dad went peacefully and is now reunited with Mum - Beryl. Ray was a much loved father and father-in-law to Justine and Cameron, and Geoff and Mishelle and was a precious Poppa to Abigail, Oliver, Phoebe, Isaac and Asher. Son of the late Thomas and Eileen Dineen. Thanks for all the adventures, life lessons and wonderful things you made for us Dad. We already miss you terribly.

Huge thanks to the staff at Kumeu Village Resthome who cared for Dad so beautifully. Details regarding a service to celebrate Dad's life will follow. Messages to 7 Awa Rd, RD 1, Kumeu, Auckland.



