CHINNERY,
Raymond Leslie (Ray):
Passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved son of the late Sylvia and Ted, much loved husband of the late Barbara and father of the late Graeme. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Ivan and Dorothy (deceased), Gladys (deceased) and Dennis. A loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and their families. A special thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh for their care towards Ray and his family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation or St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages c/- the Chinnery Family to PO Box 78064, Pegasus 7648. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Thursday, October 1, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2020