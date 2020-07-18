BEARMAN,
Raymond Hyde (Ray):
On July 14, 2020, unexpectedly at home, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Jansom, loved father of Akaporn and Sam, loved brother and brother-in-law of Les and Lorraine, Jennie and Brian Kimber, Garry and Liz, Pen and La Numpluk, Pranee and Malaysarn Sythong, and loved by all his nieces, nephews and granddaughter. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Raymond Bearman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 9545. A Funeral Service to Celebrate Ray's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, July 22 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020