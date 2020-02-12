BAKER,
Raymond George (Ray):
Passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 70. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Dianne. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Messages c/- the Baker family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Friday, February 14 at 10.00am, thereafter interment at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020