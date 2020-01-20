AITKEN,
Raymond John Guthrie (Ray):
On January 17, 2020, Ray passed away peacefully in his sleep at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by loving family, in his 91st year. Loving and devoted husband of Joy, cherished and adored dad of the late Sue, and Denise. Respected and treasured Grads of Sarah, and Justene, fun loving great-granddad of Toby, a loved brother of Dorothy, the late Ken, and Betty. Special thanks to Nurse Maude Hospital for their care and support of Ray and his family. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Raymond Aitken, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, January 23, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020