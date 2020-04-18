HENDERSON,
Raymon John:
Cushla and family sincerely thank everyone for their kindness and support following the passing of Ray, a much loved husband, father and grandfather. We are very grateful for the phone calls, visits, cards, baking and meals that were received. Thank you also to those who attended Ray's service. A special thanks to all the staff at Burwood Hospital for their outstanding care. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the whole family.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020