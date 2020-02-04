Raymon HENDERSON

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Michael and All Angels Anglican Church
95-99 Oxford Terrace
Central City, Christchurch
Death Notice

HENDERSON,
Raymon John (Ray):
On February 2, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Cushla, much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Kim, Jacqueline and Jeffrey, loved Pop of Christopher and Anna, and Michael and Irina. Special thanks to the staff at Burwood Hospital for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Ray Henderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in St Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, 95-99 Oxford Terrace, Central City, Christchurch, on Friday, February 7, at 10.30am. (N.B. No on-site parking available. Please use Lichfield Street Car Park)

Published in The Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
