HOOPER, Ray:
On October 7, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 84 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Neville and Pam, much loved father and father-in-law of Carl and Christine, and Sven and Angeline, and loved by his wider family and friends. Special thanks to Irene from Nurse Maude for her care and friendship over the past four years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ray Hooper, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 15, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019