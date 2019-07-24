TAYLOR, Rata May:
Peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home on July 22, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Godferey, Hudson and Jean-marie, Joanna and Shiloh. Loved Nana of Campbell, Harrison, Taylah and Xavier. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Ella and Tom Askin, and Ira and Allan Tuer. Loved aunty to her many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at Darfield Baptist Church, 15 Greendale Rd, Darfield, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1.00pm. Messages to 13 Preston St, Westend, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019