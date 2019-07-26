HERBER, Rani Thea:
On July 24, 2019, died peacefully at her beautiful, much loved home in Christchurch, in her 83rd year. Dearly beloved mother of Renata, Vivienne, Rima, Veronica, Roslynn, Raymond and Roderick. Much loved by 23 grandkids and great-grandkids. Much respected, admired and loved mother-in-law. Loved also by her many many friends. Messages may be sent to [email protected] Her funeral will be held at the Subud property, 105 Bridlepath Road, Heathcote, Christchurch, on Saturday, July 27, at 2.00pm, followed by an afternoon tea.
Published in The Press from July 26 to July 27, 2019