TROWBRIDGE,
Ralph Sydney:
Ralph passed away on March 17, 2020 in ICU Christchurch Public Hospital, surrounded by loving family. Loved father of Jazmine Walton, loved eldest son of Ralph Trowbridge Snr, Judy and Mike Harrington, eldest brother of Becky, Gavin, Tracy, Karl, Ashley and Tim. Loved uncle to his nephews. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and specialists who looked after Ralph. A private service will be held for Ralph on Monday, March 23, 2020. Due to crowd restrictions, the service will be strictly limited to close family who will be notified with the details.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020