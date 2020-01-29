Ralph ROSS

Guest Book
  • "ROSS, Ralph Charles: Called home to his Savior, suddenly..."
    - Ralph ROSS
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road
View Map
Death Notice

ROSS, Ralph Charles: J.P.
On January 22, 2020, peacefully at Somerfield House, aged 81 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of the late Betty, and much loved father of Annette. Dearly loved grandad of Stephen, and Calandra. Messages to the Ross family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, January 31 at 1.00pm, interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery to follow.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.