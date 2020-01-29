ROSS, Ralph Charles: J.P.
On January 22, 2020, peacefully at Somerfield House, aged 81 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of the late Betty, and much loved father of Annette. Dearly loved grandad of Stephen, and Calandra. Messages to the Ross family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, January 31 at 1.00pm, interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Press on Jan. 29, 2020