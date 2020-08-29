Ralph HAMMERICH

HAMMERICH,
Ralph John (John):
On Friday, August 21, 2020 , aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Eleanor for 60 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kristen, Alastair and Jillian, Colleen, the late Stephen, Susan and Rowan. Much loved Grandpa of Andrew and Tui, Michael and Morgan, Nathan and Joshua. A loved brother and uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness.
Will be greatly missed by family and friends,
but he is now with the Lord whom he loved.
Due to Covid level 2 restrictions a private Funeral Service for John was held at Dovedale Reformed Church on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Messages to John's family may be made c/- PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444.

