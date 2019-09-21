ELLIS, Ralph Vincent:

On September 18, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Loved and precious husband of Noeline, loving father and best friend of Coral, Kevin, and Lisa and Nick. Loved and treasured grandad of Brookie, and Josh. Loved brother of Bruce and the late Pauline, and brother-in-law to the Bate family.

"Forever in our hearts".

Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rvellis1809. Messages may be sent to the late Ralph Ellis family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Ralph's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from cnr London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1.00pm.





