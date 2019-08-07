COTTER, Ralph:
23.11.1933 - 5.8.2019
Loving and loved husband of Margaret. Treasured father and father-in-law of Geoff and Wendy, Jim and Kate, Louise and Barry Neville, Doug and Dee. Free-spirited and adored 'Ralph', Pop and Poppa to Luke and Fergus; Hamish, Charlotte, Lucy and Grace; Elliot, Oliver and Julia; Liam, Stella and Jack.
Ralph would like to thank his family, friends and all who've shared his journey in
this lifetime.
A gathering to celebrate Ralph's life will be held at The Mapua Community Hall, Aranui Rd, Mapua, on Friday, August 9, at 1.30pm. Messages to [email protected] or to c/- Simplicity Funerals, PO Box 7103, Nelson Mail Centre, Nelson 7042.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019