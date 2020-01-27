Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph CLARKSON. View Sign Service Information Canterbury Christian Funeral Services 84 Carmen Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033588807 Death Notice



"Our Mighty Oak Has Fallen"

Passed, peacefully, aged 90 years, after braving a long illness, late on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch. The dearly loved and loyal husband of 66 years of Norma (nee Frankham). Adored and devoted Pop, Papa and Dad of Paul, Jacqueline and Nicholas and loved and respected father-in-law of Christine and Fiona. Treasured Grandpa of Abigail, Ben, Connor, Rosanna, Bonnie, Emily, Daniel, Edward and Alice and Great-grandpa of Felix and Theo. The dearly loved big brother of Beverley Owen.

He will be greatly missed

and fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.

We will celebrate this beautiful, gentle man's life and say farewell on Thursday, January 30, at 10.30am at All Souls' Church, Merivale, Christchurch corner Papanui Road and Church Lane. Ralph's family appreciates the care and attention given by the loving staff at Nurse Maude Hospital and Dr John Peebles. A garden flower for Ralph's coffin and/or a donation to Nurse Maude Hospital would be welcome in his memory. Messages to Norma and the family may be posted c/o Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444.







