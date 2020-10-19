SIROTKIN, Raisa Markouva
(nee Koltuv):
Drifted away peacefully in her 93rd year on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Formidable wife of Yefim Iosifovich Sirotkin, inspirational mother and mother-in-law to Maya and Kaz Wypych, and (late) Inessa Levi, loving grandmother and Babushka to Marsha Jordyn-Mullins and Charles Mullins, Esther Tankhilevich and Edward Pearce, and Joseph and Melissa Levi, amazing great-grandmother and Babushka to Xavia Tankhilevich, Alexus Jordyn-Edser and George White, Rosie Mullins, Kyan and Heidi Pearce, Sofia Levi, Sam and Tom Mullins and Liam Elliott.
We will never forget you.
Special heartfelt gratitude to all the staff of Homestead Ilam Rest Home for your wonderful care of our mother and Babushka, for your love, kindness and hugs: in the last years of her life you were her extended family. Messages for Raisa's family may be posted to the Sirotkin Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Raisa will be held at The Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, Christchurch on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020