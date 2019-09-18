BLOXHAM,
Raines Irving John:
On September 16, 2019, peacefully in his 91st year, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, loved father and father-in-law of Kent and Roy, Matthew and Belinda, Sara and Brent, and Olivia and Kris. Dearly loved grandad "Dangdang" of Victoria, Max, Hamish, Will, Lucy, Myia, and James. Messages to the Bloxham family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Raines over recent times. In accordance with Raines' wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Raines life will be held for family and close friends, at the Canterbury Club, 129 Cambridge Terrace, on Friday, September 20 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019