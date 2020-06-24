Rainer HOFFMAN

HOFFMANN, Rainer:
On June 20, 2020, in Christchurch; aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, much loved father and father-in-law of Martin and Harriet; Tanya and Will; Kari and Sam; Gilly and Trev, loved grandfather of Otto, Theo, Margot, Jono, and Alex. The family wish to extend their gratitude to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their care and compassion extended to Rainer. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/hoffmannr2006
Messages to the Hoffmann family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Rainer's life will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, 244 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, on Monday, June 29, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from June 24 to June 27, 2020
