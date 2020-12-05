MOEKE, Raiha Riparata
(nee McIlroy):
Passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Hospital, aged 80 years. Loving mother of Tawera, and Heeni; treasured nana of Charlotte, Holly, Jesse, Tiare, Ereana, Aniwaniwa; great-grandmother of all her moko-moko, and loved by all her extended whanau. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Anthony Wilding for the special care given to Raiha. For those wanting to pay their respects, you're welcome to the home of Heeni and Scott, in Rolleston. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Raiha McIlroy c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Raiha's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, December 7, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020