COUNSELL, Raewyn Jan:
Tragically taken too soon on March 21, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Adored and treasured soulmate of Dave, and dearly loved sister-in-law of Anne. Much loved, respected and cherished Mum of Stacey and partner Dean, Kurtis and husband Geremy, Michelle and partner Scott. Heartfelt thanks to all those involved in Rae's care. The compassion shown to Rae and the family was truly appreciated. Rae's cremation has already been held. Messages may be addressed to the family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020