COPLAND, Raewyn
Margaret (Rae) (née Civil):
Died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christchurch, aged 78 years. Loving wife of the late Noel, and mother and mother-in-law of Lisa and Rob Ward. Loved Nana of Michael, Andrew, Kate and adored Great-Nana of Jackson and Ollie. Messages to the Copland Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Rae's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Thursday, July 30, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020