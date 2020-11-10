SUMMERFIELD, Raeleen:
Peacefully, on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Cashmere View Care Home, aged 92 years. Dearly loved mother of Vivienne and the late Paul. Much loved grandmother of Cory, Melisa, Karl, Michael, Tim and Anna. Dearly loved great-grandmother. Loved sister of Bea and the late Joan and Dot. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
Loved by many and will
be greatly missed by all of
her family and friends.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cashmere View Care Home for their love and care of Raeleen. Messages may be addressed to the Summerfield family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Raeleen's life will be held in the Bell, Lamb & Trotter Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020