Raeleen Betty (nee Gunn): On November 21, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm and Jan, Judy and Phil Elvidge, Nigel, and Hilary and Chris Dodd. Loved granny of her 10 grandchildren and great-granny of her 5 great-grandchildren, loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and a dearly loved sister-in-law of Isobel, Margaret, and Elsie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Birthright NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Garvan Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Raeleen will be held in the Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru, on Thursday, November 28 at 1.00pm. Interment thereafter at the Oamaru Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 26, 2019