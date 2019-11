GARVAN,Raeleen Betty (nee Gunn): On November 21, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm and Jan, Judy and Phil Elvidge, Nigel, and Hilary and Chris Dodd. Loved granny of her 10 grandchildren and great-granny of her 5 great-grandchildren, loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and a dearly loved sister-in-law of Isobel, Margaret, and Elsie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Birthright NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Garvan Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Raeleen will be held in the Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru, on Thursday, November 28 at 1.00pm. Interment thereafter at the Oamaru Cemetery.