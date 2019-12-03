CURTIS, Raeleen Frances
(nee Nicol):
9.9.1956 - 27.11.2019
On Wednesday, November 27, 2019 passed away suddenly at home. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Rachael, and the late Stacy and Tracy. Much loved Grandmother to Jakob, Tristan, Caleb and Xavier, also Great-Grandmother to Levi. Loved daughter of Avis, and sister and aunty to all her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Karyn, Terry and many others. Messages may be addressed to the Curtis family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. There will be a Celebration of Raeleen's life at her home with her animals on Thursday, December 5, at 1.00pm. Any enquiries contact Kerry 02108451109 or Rachael 0273471914.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2019