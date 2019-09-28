McALLISTER,
Raelance Joseph (Charlie):
On Friday, September 20, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Anne, a much loved father, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, granddad, great-granddad and uncle. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Charlie by the staff at Nurse Maude. Messages to the McAllister family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At the family's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019