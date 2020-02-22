STEWARD,
Rae Frances (Fran):
On February 17, 2020, unexpectedly at Summerset at Wigram, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg, loved mother of twin daughters Rae, and Julie, mother-in-law of Alan Oberg, treasured gran of Mathew (deceased), Lisa and Fergus, and William, a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and special friend of Maddy the Cat. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Frances Steward, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Fran's request, a private burial has taken place.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020