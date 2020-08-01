McKENZIE,
Rae Ayleen (nee Keast):
Peacefully, on July 31, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital; in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Pam, loved Nana of Glen, and Melanie and Nick Mitchell (Perth), loved sister and sister-in-law of Ivan and Beverley Keast (Geraldine), and a loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Brooklands Retirement Village, Mosgiel, for their wonderful care of Rae. A service for Rae will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Tuesday, August 4, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 26 Minto Street, Andersons Bay, Dunedin 9013.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020