FLEMING, Rae Muir:Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, with family present, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved partner of Warren. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen, Mark and Geoff, Diane and Chris, and Lindsay and Michelle. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gordon and Melva Barlow. Messages may be addressed to the Fleming family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rmfleming2106 A celebration of Rae's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 27, at 10.00am.