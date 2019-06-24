FLEMING, Rae Muir:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, with family present, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved partner of Warren. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen, Mark and Geoff, Diane and Chris, and Lindsay and Michelle. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gordon and Melva Barlow. Messages may be addressed to the Fleming family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rmfleming2106 A celebration of Rae's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 27, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2019