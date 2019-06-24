Rae FLEMING

Guest Book
  • "FLEMING, Rae Muir: Much loved mother of Mark and partner..."
    - Rae FLEMING
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

FLEMING, Rae Muir:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, with family present, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly beloved partner of Warren. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen, Mark and Geoff, Diane and Chris, and Lindsay and Michelle. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gordon and Melva Barlow. Messages may be addressed to the Fleming family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rmfleming2106 A celebration of Rae's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 27, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on June 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.