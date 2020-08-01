Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital with her family by her side. Loved wife and best friend of Scott Young, loved and adored mum of Nicole and Ashley, a very loved sister of Cherie, Selina and Annalis, loved and cherished daughter of the late Charles and Carol Shadbolt, loved sister-in-law, aunty, and friend to all that love her. In lieu of flowers donations to Christchurch Hospital Intensive Care Unit South would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rmyoung2907 Messages for the Young family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Rachel's life will be held at the Omarino Wine Park, 638 Harewood Rd, Harewood, Christchurch, on Monday, August 3 at 1.00pm.





YOUNG, Rachel Mary:Peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital with her family by her side. Loved wife and best friend of Scott Young, loved and adored mum of Nicole and Ashley, a very loved sister of Cherie, Selina and Annalis, loved and cherished daughter of the late Charles and Carol Shadbolt, loved sister-in-law, aunty, and friend to all that love her. In lieu of flowers donations to Christchurch Hospital Intensive Care Unit South would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rmyoung2907 Messages for the Young family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Rachel's life will be held at the Omarino Wine Park, 638 Harewood Rd, Harewood, Christchurch, on Monday, August 3 at 1.00pm. Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers