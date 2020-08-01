YOUNG, Rachel Mary:
Peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital with her family by her side. Loved wife and best friend of Scott Young, loved and adored mum of Nicole and Ashley, a very loved sister of Cherie, Selina and Annalis, loved and cherished daughter of the late Charles and Carol Shadbolt, loved sister-in-law, aunty, and friend to all that love her. In lieu of flowers donations to Christchurch Hospital Intensive Care Unit South would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rmyoung2907 Messages for the Young family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Rachel's life will be held at the Omarino Wine Park, 638 Harewood Rd, Harewood, Christchurch, on Monday, August 3 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020