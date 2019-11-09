STONE, Rachel Doreen:
(Of Kaiapoi) On Friday, November 1, 2019, at Ross Home, Dunedin. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Dearly loved mother of Barbara, David, Russell, Audrey, and Christine. Loved grandma of 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Service for Rachel will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Wednesday, November 13, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Stone family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019