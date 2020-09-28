PATERSON,
Rachel Elizabeth Lucas:
Passed away peacefully at Ultimate Care Rose Court on Saturday, September 26, 2020, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Dr Donald Paterson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Edward and Yanina, Andrew and Ruth, Alan and Jenny, and David and Linda. Dearly loved and loving Granny of eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Rose Court for all their loving care of Rachel. Messages to the Paterson family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Rachel's wishes a private cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Leprosy Mission NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/jelpaterson2609. A memorial service for Rachel will be held at Beckenham Methodist Church, 83 Malcolm Avenue, Beckenham, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2020