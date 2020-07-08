Rachel DYER

Death Notice

DYER, Rachel Valerie:
On June 29, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Julie, Dale, Paul, Craig and Susan, and adored grandma and great-grandma of all her grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at WesleyCare for the wonderful care given to Rachel. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rachel Dyer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Rachel's wishes a private family service has been held.

Published in The Press on July 8, 2020
