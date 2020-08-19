JER, Pui Fong:
On August 13, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Hayman for 55 years, much loved mum of Rodney and Jin, and the late Gavin. Loved daughter-in-law of Chong She Jer, loved sister-in-law of Shirley and the late Chris; Stan and Dolly; Janie and Steve; and Sue and Lawrence, treasured aunt of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service, or online at https://canterbury-west-coast.cancernz.org.nz/. The Funeral Service for Mrs Jer will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, August 25 at 10.00am, with interment at Belfast Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020